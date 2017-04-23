Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Shireen Mazari said that the government is again being dishonest with the nation on KSA-led military alliance.

Shireen Mazari in her latest tweet pointed out that Minister of Defence and Minister of Water and Power Khawaja Asif had said that the Government would bring TORs in the parliament regarding the former COAS Raheel Sharif leading the KSA- led military Alliance..

Govt duplicity again on KSA-led mly alliance! Kh Asif in Parl said TORs & op parameters of Alliance not worked out & NOC wld follow after! — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 22, 2017





Shireen further said but it seems the government has made a deal covertly.

Kh Asif committed to bringing the TORs etc before Parl once they were known! Then NOC process wld begin! But seems agreement made covertly! https://t.co/gmQNnK4o2q — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 22, 2017





Issue is not abt Gen Sharif but the nature of alliance itself. Covert nature of Alliance disturbing. https://t.co/zisPB95PNE — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 22, 2017





She has referred to the Wall Street Journal regarding the KSA military alliance being used in Yemen war.

Esp after WSJ cited KSA mly spokesperson saying Alliance cld be used in Yemen war! https://t.co/i4cBv06iW3 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 22, 2017



