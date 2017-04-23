Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Shireen Mazari said that the government is again being dishonest with the nation on KSA-led military alliance.

Shireen Mazari in her latest tweet pointed out that Minister of Defence and Minister of Water and Power Khawaja Asif had said that the Government would bring TORs in the parliament regarding the former COAS Raheel Sharif leading the KSA- led military Alliance..


Shireen further said but it seems the government has made a deal covertly.



She has referred to the Wall Street Journal regarding the KSA military alliance being used in Yemen war.