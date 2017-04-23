Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Maula Bux Chandio said if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had any shame he would resign without being asked.

A huge gathering sitting in front of HESCO office in Hydrabad to protest against load-shedding is being headed by PPP’s Maula Bux Chandio.

During the address he said, “Supreme Court has said that PM is no longer fit to be a PM. What is Nawaz Sharif waiting for? I have great emotional attachment with you, that’s why I’m asking you to resign.”

He also said that the PM has no idea how to run a country.

“His own ministers have said that PM is like Zulfiqar Mirza and Uzair Baloch. Slogans were raised by the protestors that this dacoit government should be sent home.”

Maula Bux Chandio also asked what PML-N’s relationship with Ayaan Ali was.

“If PM wants democracy to flourish then he should abide by the institutions.”