DADU: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday severely criticised both Asif Ali Zardari and PM Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a massive public meeting in Dadu district of Sindh, Khan stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will have to appear before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) like Uzair Baloch, the Head of banned Peoples Aman Committee (PAC).

He said that he would gather people on a single point that a criminal cannot remain the prime minister of this country.

“I'm now free from the Panama Leaks case because Sharif family has to present themselves before the JIT like Uzair Baloch for their corruption,” he said while adding, "I have known Nawaz Sharif for over 30 years and I know how he made his money."

Imran Khan also remembered PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

"The party that a great leader like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto created has now been reduced to a regional party by Asif Zardari," he said.

"Zardari can't even step out and walk in public because everyone knows him as a dacoit", he added.

“Conditions in Sindh are the worst, among all the provinces, and I promise that I will only work for your welfare,” he assured.

“I'll now pay all my attention to the people of both urban and rural Sindh,” he continued.

Urging people to support his party in ousting a ‘corrupt prime minister’, the PTI Chief Imran Khan has announced that the movement to demand resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in the light of the Supreme Court’s judgment in Panama case, has been started.

“Come to Islamabad for PTI’s rally on April 28, not for me but to save your country, to defeat this corrupt cabal and for the truth,” Khan persuaded.

He said on April 28 the party will compel the prime minister to resign. “I will disclose my strategy for building up pressure on PM Nawaz in a public meeting,” he said.

Imran also described Asif Ali Zardari as the most corrupt politician.

“Zardari, my war against Nawaz Sharif hasn’t stopped but now I am coming after you. I will not just come to Sindh but will go to every part of the province.”