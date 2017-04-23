KARACHI - A young son of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Peshawar police was murdered inside his own bungalow in Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The tragic incident occurred on the night between Friday and Saturday. Interestingly, the murderer was not a stranger, but was his own police security guard. The bungalow where the unfortunate incident occurred is located at Khayaban-e-Sehr, within the precincts of Darakshan police station.

Police said that it reached the site after it was told about a robbery in a bungalow via Police Helpline Madadgar 15, but found the body of a young man.

It added that the security guard, Faqir Muhammad, was immediately arrested.

Faqir had been deployed at the bungalow from the last six months, and belongs to Kashmore.

Body of the victim, who was identified as 27-year-old Umar Shahab, was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for autopsy.

The initial postmortem report suggests that it might be possible that the DIG's son would have died because of a heart attack following an attempt was made to strangulate him with a rope. A sample has been sent for chemical test to confirm the cause of death.

Moreover, there is a light mark of rope on the deceased's neck but there were no signs of any kind of torture on the body.

Initial reports stated that the murder took place over the DIG’s son refusal to pay Rs200, 000 to the guard.

However, DIG Mazhar Shahab has denied that there was a monetary dispute between the two, and his son was murdered without any excuse. “My son has been murdered,” said DIG Peshawar police Mazhar Shahab who reached Karachi following the incident.

“Unfortunately, the security guard killed him,” Shahab said, and claimed the guard threatened his family, adding that his wife and two daughters were at home when the incident occurred. The suspect was recruited in Kashmore police in 2002 and had been deployed at the DIG's residence since 2016. The arrested guard, Faqir Muhammad, said that when he asked the owners, they refused to give him the money. He said that Friday was the last day of his deployment at the bungalow.

“On Saturday, I had to leave for my hometown. I needed Rs200, 000 as I had borrowed the money in my hometown and therefore I went to DIG’s wife to ask her for money, but Umar Sahib came and intervened,” he said, and added, “I had a scuffle with him. He (Umar) tried to kill me but got himself killed when I resisted."

Reports say that there was another police guard at the bungalow but he was asleep at the time of incident.

It was also reported that the security guard also attempted to kill the DIG’s wife as what the switchboard in the deceased's mother's room was splattered with blood.

It was also reported that the security guard intended to take away cash from the bungalow before leaving for his hometown, and therefore, he had arranged gloves and rope already before committing the crime. Police said that though the security guard in his recorded statement had said that he asked for the money, but it seemed that he wanted to rob cash from the bungalow and killed Umar when he offered resistance.

Three wounded in grenade

attack in Lyari

Meanwhile, at least three people were wounded in a hand grenade attack in troubled Lyari area.

The attack occurred at a crowded Gharib Shah Road in Lyari’s Chakiwara area, leaving at least three passersby and bystanders injured. The injured were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital.

Police and Rangers reached the site to inquire about the incident and to collect the evidence.

Chakiwara DSP Zahid Hussain said that the gangsters belonging to the Baba Ladla group might have been behind the incident. However, further investigations are underway. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja taking notice of the incident has asked the police officials concerned to submit a report to him and arrest the attackers. No case had been registered till the filing of this story while overnight search operation in parts of Lyari was also expected.