LAHORE - The demand from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down in the backdrop of Panamagate judgement has widened as lawyers have also jumped in now.

The Lahore High Court Bar Association on Saturday called upon the prime minister to resign within seven days or face a lawyers’ movement, stronger than that of 2007 as a result of which Supreme Court judges – who were deposition by General-President Pervez Musharraf – were reinstated.

The demand has been made following the Supreme Court’s Thursday judgment that did not directly ordered Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification but strongly criticised his conduct and ordered formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe trail of money and overseas assets owned by his family.

The LHCBA is regarded as the country’s premier bar — and is based in Punjab’s capital, which is considered as the stronghold of the PML-N.

On the other hand, Supreme Court Bar Association has also demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step aside till the completion of JIT’s work so he may not misuse his position to influence the investigation.

In a statement, the SCBA said it would call a lawyers convention within 15 days and decide their future course with the consensus of their members.

This has happened when political parties of rival ideologies are also closing their ranks to mount pressure on the prime minister to resign in view of apex court’s verdict against him. These parties are in contact with each other and plan to devise a joint course of action to bring down the government.

Addressing a news conference at bar’s Karachi Shuhada Hall, LHCBA leaders said that after the SC judgment, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had lost both legal and moral justification to remain to be the member of the parliament or to rule the country.

“Morally, Nawaz Sharif should step down after the Supreme Court’s verdict,” LHCBA President Zulfiqar Chaudhry said. “If PM doesn’t resign within a week, we will launch a movement bigger than that of 2007 movement,” he warned.

He also referred to the Thursday decision of the SC saying that “it is a unanimous decision against him (the PM)”.

Mr Chaudhry said the demand of the bar was legitimate as all the leaders in the world who were named in Panama Papers scandal had surrendered themselves but PM Nawaz was stubborn to remain in power.

He questioned the functioning of JIT, asking how the officials could carry out an independent inquiry if the PM remains in office.

Bar’s Vice President Rashid Lodhi said that the SC raised questions of PM’s money trail which could never be ignored. It was for the first time that such high profile case of corruption was taken up by the SC, he said.

“Nawaz Sharif has lost his moral justification to remain PM because the apex court has rejected his evidence and claims,” Lodhi said.

Bar’s Secretary Amir Saeed Raan said the SC had declared Nawaz dishonest and had framed charges against him in the case. “The court actually has indicted the prime minister and he should have courage to resign,” Raan said.

Rejecting the impression that their demand was politically motivated, the bar leaders said that it was their fair and legitimate demand as the prime minister had lost all moral ground to remain in power. The bar members said that they would call a lawyers’ convention on the matter very soon.

FIDA HUSSNAIN