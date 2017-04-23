ISLAMABAD: On the invitation of Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamed Asim, foreign minister of the Republic of the Maldives will be visiting Pakistan from April 23rd to April 26th. The visiting dignitary will call on the prime minister of Pakistan. During his visit, various aspects of bilateral relations will be reviewed. Bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Maldives are characterised by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests. Both countries are twined in fraternal bonds of common faith and continue to support each other at various international fora. The visit will help in the further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.–Staff Reporter