GUJRANWALA-A person is reported to be satiating his hunger with leaves of trees since the last 25 years here under sheer poverty.

According to media reports, Mahmood Butt, resident of Gujranwala fell to the habit of eating leaves and wood 25 years ago because he found no job to earn his livelihood.

Giving details how he developed this habit, he said that sheer poverty gripped his family and the bread and butter was out of his reach. It was very difficult for him to have a meal with roti and chappati. Therefore, he preferred to eat leaves and wood than begging.

According to further reports, when Mahmood Butt found job which enabled him to satisfy his huger with roti, it became difficult for him to depart with habit of eating leaves and wood.

His neighbour Ghulam Muhammad said that now he earns Rs600 daily but even then he keeps staring to search for leaves. Wherever he finds branches of tree he stops his donkey-cart and starts eating leaves.