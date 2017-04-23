Okara/Hafizabad-A man along with his minor son died and his wife got critically injured when a truck hit a bike here on Depalpur-Pakpattan Road the other day.

According to rescue sources, Muhammad Hanif, along with his wife and four-year-old son Junaid, was on the way on a bike on Depalpur-Pakpattan Road. As they reached near Sukhpur village, a speeding truck hit the bike head-on. As a result, Hanif and his minor son died on the spot while his wife sustained injuries and was shifted to a local hospital.

The police have launched investigation into the incident.

In Hafizabad, a newly-married man was electrocuted here in Dhalke Khurd.

According to police source, Sajid, son of Khushi Muhammad Mistari, was rectifying some defects in an electrical appliance when he sustained severe electric shocks and died before any medical aid could be made available to him.