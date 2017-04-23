KP Police an employee of Abdul Wali Khan University in connection with Mashal Khan’s lynching, police officials said.

According to police officials, Bilal Baksh, a security in charge at AWKU, is the main accused in Mashal Khan's murder.

35 people have been arrested, including today’s arrest, in connection with Mashal Khan’s murder, police added.

Earlier, a suspect Ashraf Ali, confessed to his involvement in lynching Mashal. He recorded his statement before first class judicial magistrate Muhib-ur-Rehman, due to which the number of suspects has increased to three.

Mashal Khan, a student at the AWK university was attacked and killed by a mob on April 15 for allegedly ‘publishing blasphemous content online.’