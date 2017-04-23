Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Chairman Imran Khan has said that former President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif are corrupt.

In his latest statement in Dadu, where he is going to be addressing a gathering said, “Both Nawaz Sharif and Zardari are corrupt. Since the past thirty years both of them are looting the country. But at the moment Nawaz Sharif should be resign otherwise we will be coming to Islamabad on the 28 to demand for his resignation. The Supreme Court has said Nawaz Sharif is not Sadiq and Ameen.”

He also said, “Those who are distributing sweets are fools. Don’t they understand what the verdict says?”