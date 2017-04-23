A patient suffering from Congo virus has been reported to be diagnosed with the disease in Kohlu area of Balochistan today.

The patient was admitted to Fatima Jinnah hospital three days ago where the disease has been diagnosed and confirmed.

The patient remains under treatment at the hospital and has been declared to be out of danger, the sources said.

This is the second case of the Congo virus reported in Balochistan during the ongoing month. At least 30 cases of the virus were detected in the province during 2016.