ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s civil and military leadership has strongly condemned the Friday’s terrorist attack on a military base in Balkh province of Afghanistan.

Over 140 Afghan soldiers were reportedly killed and as many wounded in a Taliban attack on an army base in northern Afghanistan. The Pakistani leaders assured all out support to Kabul in the fight against terrorism, terming it a common enemy.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in his message to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday, said: “My Government and the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the government of Afghanistan and our Afghan brethren in this hour of grief. Terrorists have struck the Balkh Province leading to the loss of the precious lives of Afghan soldiers.”

Strongly condemning the barbaric act of terrorism, the PM added, “Our hearts go out to the victims of this terrorist attack. We express our heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured.”

“Terrorism is a common enemy and a threat to peace in the region. Pakistan feels the pain of our Afghan brethren as we have also suffered from this scourge.

“I wish to reaffirm that we stand by Afghanistan and its people in their fight against terrorism and pursuit of peace and stability.”

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also came up with their separate condemnation messages to Afghan government, assuring all-out support to Afghanistan against terrorism. They also expressed heartfelt condolence to the families who had lost their dear ones in the attack.

In a separate message, issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS expressed his grief over the loss of innocent lives in Mazar-i-Sharif attack and expressed solidarity with Afghan security forces and the Afghan nation.

"Terrorists are our common enemy and we shall defeat them," the army chief was quoted as saying by the ISPR. The Foreign Office, in a statement issued Saturday, said Islamabad strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a military base in Balkh province in Afghanistan. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the Government and the people of Afghanistan as well as to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured,” the FO statement read.

“Pakistan reiterates strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations. We reaffirm our continued commitment to work closely with the Afghan Government and the international community in the fight against the scourge of terrorism,” it concluded.