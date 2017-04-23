A Pakistani female entrepreneur has been selected to represent her startup at Blackbox Connect this year, a two-week residential programme for startup founders across the globe being held at the accelerator in Silicon Valley.

Sana Farooq, founder and CEO of The e-Learning Network (ELN), is the first female entrepreneur from Pakistan to be selected by Blackbox Connect. She will be one of the 15 female entrepreneurs chosen from across the world to participate in the programme sponsored by Google for Entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley.

Farooq's ELN claims she is the first Pakistani female entrepreneur to be selected to participate in the event, which is sponsored by Google for Entrepreneurs.

She is amongst 15 other female entrepreneurs from across the world that will be participating in the upcoming event - the Blackbox Connect 18 Female Founders Edition from May 15-26 - that seeks to "hone their craft of entrepreneurship, amplify their drive, and fortify the foundation of their startup."

Startup founders are nominated for participation by a Google for Entrepreneurs network partner.