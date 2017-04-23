AHMEDPUR EAST - PPP Workers Chairperson Naheed Khan urged Premier Nawaz Sharif to resign from his post, saying the PM has lost the moral ground to rule the country anymore after the Supreme Court verdict on Panama case.

Talking to mediamen on telephone, she asked the prime minister to step and nominate any other lawmaker of his party as premier until JIT completes its investigation. "For transparent investigation into Panama Leaks case against the Premier, Nawaz Sharif should step down immediately as per moral and democratic norms," she stressed. She questioned how it would be possible to carry out fair and transparent investigation against the sitting prime minister. She urged the PML-N lawmakers to convince Nawaz Sharif for resignation and elect a new premier so that the country could be rid of the ongoing crisis. She pointed out that it would be embarrassing for the head of a state to appear before an FIA additional director in money trail case. She opined that the SC verdict will help eliminate corruption from the country. She expressed her wonder over PML-N jubilation over SC verdict on Panama case, saying the premier has not been acquitted in the case and further investigation is likely against him.