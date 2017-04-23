ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has felicitated the nation on the occasion of the International Earth Day and emphasised that it is the duty of every Pakistani to preserve our natural endowments for posterity.

“Every contribution by citizens, no matter how small, will make a difference,” he added.

Sharif reiterated the firm commitment and resolve of the Government of Pakistan to protect the environment and conserve Pakistan’s natural resources in collaboration with provincial and regional governments.

In particular, he stressed upon the importance of increasing green cover and protecting biodiversity in the country.

Sharif expressed confidence that the Green Pakistan Programme would facilitate fast track achievement of the core objectives in Pakistan of celebrating the “Earth Day” through collaboration between government and the civil society.