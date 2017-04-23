RAWALPINDI - State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif would face the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to be formed for probing the Panama Leaks case but the opposition is creating fuss in the country.

The minister stated this while talking to media persons outside a private school where she attended a sports gala as the chief guest on Saturday.

The minister said that the Premier has a spotless character. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif presented himself and his family for accountability despite the fact that he enjoyed immunity, she added.

She said that the PM and his family would come clean in the Panama leaks allegations. She said earlier a commission had given a clean chit to the prime minister in poll rigging allegations.

She that PTI Chairman Imran Khan earlier had raised hue and cry over rigging in the general elections of 2013. He taken out protest rallies and staged a sit-in in Islamabad against the alleged vote rigging. She said that in his speeches from the container, Imran Khan lashed at every political opponent and the government institution. She said that like the allegations of vote rigging, the corruption allegations would also be set aside by the JIT.

She said that Panama Leaks provided a new excuse to Imran Khan for launching a protest campaign against the ruling party.

She further said that the questions raised by the Supreme Court in Panama case verdict had nothing to do with the prayers made by different petitioners against the prime minister and his family.

The minister noted that third time elected prime minister could not be removed merely on desire of some people. She said that the Panama decision had disappointed Imran Khan and therefore he had been making hue and cry. Commenting on PPP, she said, they were surprised to note that the PPP had raised a flag against corruption. She said that the opposition leaders were upset by the development agenda of PM Mian Nawaz Sharif and the peace that had returned to the country in recent areas.

About the role of media, the minister said that the media needed to portray shining and developing Pakistan. She said that the media did not need to cover the leaders spreading despondency in the country. Tight security was made upon arrival of minister in the school.