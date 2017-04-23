Referring to an arrested youth, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Chaudhary Manzoor says Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has gone mad.

PPP leaders were addressing a press conference in Islamabad where Chaudhary Manzoor said, “Thank you for taking notice of the child who was arrested and releasing him. PML-N has gone mad that they are arresting schoolchildren now. It’s time, PM Nawaz, that you control your people. Otherwise PPP jiyalas know how to deal with your people.”

He had another message for Nawaz Sharif.

“You said PPP should be ashamed of not producing energy in Sindh. You tell us how come you have produced only 1,700 megawatts energy in your four years tenure? When we were in power we produced over 4,800 megawatts. Musharraf also produced 2,100 megawatts. So it’s you who should be ashamed.”