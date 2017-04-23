MUZAFFARGARH: Police arrested five suspects including a fake female pir, for supposedly selling a four-month-old child in Muzaffargarh.

According to an investigation carried out by police revealed that Muassarat Bibi had sold the infant to a doctor identified as Muhammad Ali for Rs75,000.

Mussarat gave an injection to the baby due to which he fainted and later sold him to a doctor. She told the parents that their child had gone back to God and would only return if they sacrifice a cow.

The parents of the child did not believe her and approached the police who recovered the infant baby on identification of Mussarat Bibi from Ali’s house.

“A case has been lodged and all five accused have been nabbed. Among those apprehended include Mussarat, her husband, assistant, Dr. Ali and his wife”, quoted Jatoi police station SHO.