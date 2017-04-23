MIRPUR (AJK)-The police claimed to have smashed a motorcycle-lifters racket and arrested its four besides recovering 11 stolen bikes from the possession.

Mirpur Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Salim told this correspondent here that a special police team was formed under the supervision of the City police Inspector to net the accused involved in lifting motorcycles from various parts of Mirpur city and its outskirts.

The SSP continued that the police team managed to trace and bust the gang by nicking its four operatives from different parts of the city. The police also recovered 11 stolen bikes from them.

The police officer said that the arrested accused included Muhammad Naveed, son of Abdul Majeed of Mohra Dallu (Mirpur), Muhammad Razaq, son of Abdul Razaq and Arsalan alias Shani, son of Gull Khan Pathan, resident of Staff Colony Mirpur city and Muhammad Shoaib, son of Fazal Karim, resident of Bhimber district.

The SSP informed that the City police have s registered a case against the accused and started search for their accomplices.