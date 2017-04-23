Activists of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday held rallies across Sindh to protest against the prevailing energy crisis, demanding resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

PPP activists clashed with the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) workers at the Jinnah Chowk in Larkana after raising ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogans. The situation worsened as both scuffled after an altercation in the PPP stronghold.

In Hyderabad, PPP activists protested outside the offices of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Corporation (Hesco). They also hurled and desecrated effigies of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and Minister of State Abid Sher Ali.

In Jacobabad, a rally was taken out from Deputy Commissioner Roundabout, and an effigy of Abid Sher Ali was burnt. In Khairpur, a rally was taken outside the office of Sukkur Electric Supply Corporation (Sepco) led by Member of Sindh Assembly Nawab Wasan.

In Sukkur, the third largest city in Sindh, demonstrations were staged at the Rori National Highway.

Parliamentarian Owais Shah threatened that if electricity, gas and water were not provided then they would seal the border between Sindh and Punjab. In Dadu, a sit-in was organised led by parliamentarians Kulsoom Chandio and Sanjila Laghari.

PPP activists also protested and burned tires at the Thatta-Sujawal road, while a demonstration was also organised at Bhitai roundabout in Mirpur Mathelo in district Ghotki.

Protests were also outside the press club in Umerkot, municipal committee ground in Mithi, Tando Allahyar and various other towns and cities across the province.