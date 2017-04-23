LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the government will achieve the mission to provide standard and modern healthcare facilities to people at every cost.

He was chairing a high level meeting in Lahore Sunday and reviewed measures for improvement of healthcare system and progress.

Sharif said motor bikes ambulance service is being launched in nine divisions of the province for which the training is currently is being provided to the concerned staff.

He added that the ambulance service has been handed to Rescue 1122 in the province.

He said the CT scan machines will be provided in all districts hospitals.

Talking to the project manager working on Orange Line Metro Train Lahore, the CM explained that the project will revolutionize the transportation system in the province.

He said Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project will be a masterpiece of architecture and shining example of Pak-China friendship.