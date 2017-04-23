SIALKOT-Widespread rain, windstorm and hailstorm on Saturday lashed the entire Sialkot region bringing respite to the heat-stricken people but damaged the wheat crops over thousands of acres and basic infrastructure here on Saturday.

Dozens of roadside trees were uprooted and fell on the main roads in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial , Pasrur and surrounding areas badly damaging the communication system.

The people enjoyed with the pleasant weather. It lashed the entire Sialkot district. As a result, all the low-lying urban and rural areas were inundated with knee-deep rainwater. It also remained dark cloudy with the loud thunder of the clouds.

On the other hand, rain and thunderstorm forced growers to stop wheat harvesting. According to the Agriculture Department, the rain, wind and hailstorm also damaged and affected standing wheat crops over thousands of acres in the district. They said that the wheat fields were also found filled with the hailing.

The situation has badly perturbed the wheat growers. The local MET office officials forecast more widespread rain and with heavy winds and hailing in Sialkot region.

ARREST: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a alleged notorious human trafficker Javaid Iqbal from Sambrial. The accused would send people abroad illegally after getting big amounts from them by showing them the golden dreams of their lucid future in abroad.