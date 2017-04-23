KARACHI - The Sindh government, after dilly dallying for five days on the extension of Rangers’ special operations, finally gave extension for another 90 days on Saturday.

The provincial cabinet that met here at the Chief Minister’s House with CM Murad Ali Shah in the chair decided to requisition the assistance of Sindh Rangers within Karachi division under Section 4(2) of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997, for a period of 90 days, right from April 16, 2017. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants and all the senior officers concerned.

Murad Ali Shah told the cabinet members that earlier chief minister was authorised to take such decisions on his own, but now the Sindh High Court had made a new interpretation of the government under which such decisions had been delegated to the cabinet, therefore, the subject had been placed before it.

He said Rangers had carried out a successful operation against militant wings, extortionists and target killers in Karachi. “In the first phase, the government successfully restored peace in the city by focusing on law and order and now reconstruction of infrastructure of the city has started,” he added.

Murad also praised Rangers for their crackdown against banned outfits. “Other agencies and police have also done a wonderful job and a good teamwork has produced productive results,” he noted.

Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez, briefed the cabinet that Sindh Rangers was deployed in the province by the federal government on the requisition of the Sindh government under Article 147 of the Constitution for one year, starting from July 20, 2016, and ending on July 19, 2017.

“For the purpose of the operation, SOPs were notified by the home department on August 1, 2016, which prescribed a specific role for the Rangers,” he explained.

It may be noted here that Pakistan Rangers had already been deployed on internal duties since 1995 under Article 147 of the Constitution, Section 131-A of CrPC and section 7 &10 of Pakistan Rangers Ordinance, 1959.

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, was also deployed under Section 4(3)(i) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, within Karachi division to discharge its functions as specified in the act, as authorised by the Sindh government, for 90 days from January 16, 2017, which expired on April 15, 2017.

Provincial ministers, Nisar Khuhro, Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Manzoor Wassan, Syed Sardar Shah, Syed Nasir Shah, Jam Mehtab and Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, said Rangers were doing good work, so they should be given powers under ATA.

The cabinet unanimously approved the requisition of assistance of Rangers within Karachi division under Section 4(2) of ATA, 1997, for a period of another 90 days. It also called for capacity building of the police.

The other item which came under discussion at the cabinet meeting was approval of Budget Strategy Paper, 2017-20.

Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi briefed the cabinet about the paper and said that with the objective to mobilise its own resources and improve public financial management, the Sindh government was implementing ‘Sindh Public Sector Management Reform Project’ with the assistance of the World Bank.’

The chief minister said the approval of Budget Strategy Paper by the cabinet was one of disbursement-linked indicators (DLIs) under the project. “The objective of DLI is to enhance transparency in budget making, allocation and execution,” he explained.

Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi said that during the current financial year, 2016-17, total revenue, as revised, was Rs 710.4 billion which included Rs 550.4 billion federal transfers, Rs 47 billion revenue assignment, Rs 12.2 billion development grants (PSDP &Foreign) and Rs 133 billion OZT.

“The province’s revenue has been revised at Rs 160 billion which includes sales tax on services, totaling Rs 78 billion, other tax receipts of Rs 70 billion and non-tax revenue amounting to Rs 12 billion,” Naqvi said.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told the cabinet that the vertical distribution across the province was based on four criteria of which population was the most important.

“The distribution criterion for the NFC Award formula and provincial share in the divisible pool is as under: Population has been given 82 percent weightage, poverty level 10.3 percent, revenue generation five percent and inverse population density 2.7 percent,” the CM said, adding under the formula, share of Punjab in the divisible pool comes to 51.74 percent, Sindh’s share is 24.55 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa’s 14.62 percent and Balochistan stands at 9.09 percent.”

The cabinet approved the strategy paper unanimously and appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for ensuring financial discipline. The cabinet also empowered the chief minister to take decisions as the provincial government.

Later, Transport Minister Syed Nasir Shah briefed the media about the decisions taken at the meeting.