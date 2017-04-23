MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Six persons including a child and two women died and 13 others sustained injuries when a bus, carrying devotees plunged into a ravine here on Saturday.

The police and rescue sources said the accident occurred in Mandhair area of Pind Dadan Khan. They said the bus, carrying 19 devotees including women and children, was on the way to the shrine of Pir da Kara to pay their respect. All of sudden one of its tyres burst as a result the driver lost control of the bus and it plunged into a ravine. Resultantly, six persons including two women and a child died on the spot while 13 others got injured. The injured were rushed to THQ hospital, from where four them were referred to a Rawalpindi hospital in critical condition

Rescue sources said that the accident took place due to speeding.

Meanwhile, a person identified as Asad Abdullah was shot dead at Bus Stop Kuthiala Sheikan during a scuffle between two rival groups.

The Kuthiala Sheikhan Police have a registered case and started investigation.

Lightning kills farmer

SHEIKHUPURA- A farmer died after being struck by lightning here in the remit of Muridke Saddr Police on Saturday.

Rescue sources informed that Salamat Ali was working in fields when suddenly struck by lightning. He sustained severe burns and was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced him as dead.

SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide after a quarrel with his elder brother here in the city's Tariq Road locality. Police said that 18-year-old Kashif was admonished by his elder brother over some petty issue. At which in a fit of rage he committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills in his room. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him as dead. The A Division police started investigation.