PESHAWAR - Three persons were killed and two injured including a woman and a child in Dera Ismail Khan and Lower Dir on Saturday in rain-related incidents.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the first incident occurred in Dera Ismail Khan when the roof of a house caved-in in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday.

The incident resulted in the death of two persons, injuring two others. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

Another incident occurred in Lower Dir, where a house collapsed due to rain, killing one and injuring another. The local people rushed to the site and retrieved the bodies from the debris.

In Peshawar, the weather turned pleasant after a light shower brought down the mercury level.

According to the met office, light rain with the thunderstorm is expected in next 24 hours in various parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

So far, Peshawar has received 7mm rain, Swat 7mm and Kalam 4mm.