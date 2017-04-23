RAWALPINDI - The 55-year-old woman, who was stabbed allegedly by four female robbers impersonating as dengue workers in Dhoke Chiraghdin, has died in the Holy Family Hospital on Saturday.

The lady identified as Syeda Zahida was stabbed and injured by four female robbers impersonating as dengue workers. The lady was rushed to the HFH by the Rescue 1122 for cure.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Civil Line Mian Imran, the injured lady has died in the HFH. He said police inserted section 302 in the FIR it registered earlier on complaint of Aiza Umer, daughter-in-law of the lady. He said police had also obtained mobile phone data of the applicant and would interrogate her as her role in murder of the lady could not be ruled out.

OISRAR AHMED