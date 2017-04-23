DADU - PTI Chairman Imran Khan yesterday said Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari had destroyed his own party with his ‘expertise’.

The PTI chairman, while taking a jibe at Asif Ali Zardari who called Imran Khan politically inexperienced, said the PPP co-chairperson had destroyed his own party with his ‘expertise’, reported private TV channels.

PPP is the smallest political party in all the four provinces, Imran said, addressing a rally in Dadu. “Zardari has no empathy for the people of Sindh, he said, adding the farmers in Sindh feared Zardari.

The PTI leader then spoke about the Panama case verdict. “We are thankful to God for the Supreme Court verdict,” adding the SC ruling had shown Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s real face to the people. “Nawaz lost moral justification to rule after the Panama case verdict,” he reiterated, adding it was Nawaz Sharif’s bad luck that his name had appeared in the Panama leaks.

He alleged Nawaz Sharif had rigged the elections 2013 in the Punjab and Zardari in Sindh. On corruption in the country, he said, “The rulers looted the nation’s money, making a poor country poorer.” Corruption had destroyed the nation. The country’s hospitals and education institutes had been destroyed because of this curse, the PTI chief asserted.

The day was not far when the police in Sindh would be at the level of KP, he remarked. “If the Sindh police department improves, cruelty will cease to exist. The worst condition is of the people in Sindh,” he added.

On this occasion, Liaquat Jatoi announced he had officially joined PTI. “I welcome Liaquat Jatoi to PTI,” said Imran Khan.

Imran Khan appealed to the masses to come to Islamabad on Friday (April 28) to demand resignation from the PM. “We will compel the prime minister to resign,” claimed Imran Khan.

Instead of being ashamed of themselves, they distributed sweets after the Panamagate verdict. “Judges have declared that Nawaz Sharif is no more honest and righteous,” Imran Khan stated.

The PTI chairman announced he would chase down Asif Zardari in Sindh as he had done to Nawaz Sharif in the Punjab. He went on to say that Asif Zardari transformed the biggest party into a party of just one province, which couldn’t be done even by any military dictator. He also alleged Asif Zardari and Fazl-ur-Rahman were two most cunning politicians in Pakistan.

Imran Khan, welcoming Liaqat Jatoi in the PTI, said time would prove that took a right decision in favour of Sindh and Pakistan.

The PTI chairman said Nawaz Sharif was pretending to be innocent in the past. Imran said he knew how Nawaz Sharif had amassed such a huge amount of money.

He claimed he would gather an ocean of people in the PTI rally in Islamabad, adding movement to oust the PM had begun. PTI would compel the prime minister to resign, urging the people to support his party in ousting a ‘corrupt prime minister’. The PTI chief announced the movement to oust Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the light of the Supreme Court’s judgment had started. “I will disclose my strategy for building up pressure on the PM at the public meeting,” he said.

The PTI chief said he would go to all parts of Pakistan to mobilise the people and unite them to secure resignation of the PM. “A convict cannot remain the prime minister of Pakistan,” he said.

Imran called PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as the most corrupt politician. “My war against Nawaz Sharif is going on. I am also coming after you. I will come to Sindh and visit every part of the province.”

He accused Zardari of corruption and money laundering. “Zardari cannot move in the public because the people call him a daku (robber),” he alleged.

‘GODFATHER OF CORRUPTION’

TO GO AFTER EID: PTI

NNI adds: PTI Saturday hoped that the nation will get rid of ‘godfather of corruption’ after Eidul Fitr.

This was stated by the party central information secretary Naeemul Haq while commenting on the statement of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

“Our sympathies are with Marriyum Bibi and her party as they had to bear severe mental trauma after their leader was caught red-handed by the apex court. The Supreme Court ruled in favour of Imran Khan’s stance and evidences,” Naeem said in Islamabad.

Naeemul Haq also stated that poor ministers and party workers are told that Sharif’s name is not included in Panama Papers. “They were mitigated that proofs against Nawaz Sharif are worthless, even after the clear verdict of the Supreme Court. Although the Supreme Court has unanimously declared that Nawaz Sharif and his family lied continuously,” Naeem said in the statement.

Naeem further said that the Supreme Court’s bench has unanimously accepted Imran Khan’s stance and all the proofs and then gave its verdict. Future Chief Justice of Pakistan, including the most senior judge has ordered to disqualify Nawaz Sharif immediately. He said the Supreme Court has told the nation that fortune of Nawaz Sharif and his family is due to skilful looting.

“Insha’Allah nation will be saved from ‘godfather of corruption’ after Eidul Fitr,” he remarked.

