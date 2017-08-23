SADIQABAD-At least 1,600 patients were examined at medical counters set up here at Sadiqabad THQ Hospital during the five-day health week.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ghazanfar Shafique stated while talking to The Nation here the other day.

He said that health week was started at the hospital under directives from the Punjab government. He said that patients, diagnosed with different diseases -hepatitis, diabetes, HIV, blood pressure and TB - were checked during the week.

Councillor Ch Tahir Zia, Dr Babar and Dr Waseem were present on the occasion.

4,000 patients visit health week camps

NANKANA SAHIB-Approximately 4,000 patients were attended by the doctors and paramedical staff in medical camps set up under the Punjab government’s health week.

Nankana Sahib has appeared to be the first district in Punjab for screening the patients of hepatitis during health week which was launched on August 15, said Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Azhar Amin.

“We conducted free medical tests and provided them with medicines. We are trying to provide facilities for the people through ongoing development schemes, cleanliness, administration, dialysis centre, labour room and other sections of the hospital, he said.

Nawaz aims to create anarchy in country: PTI

WAZIRABAD-Ousted premer Nawaz Sharif wants confrontation between institutions and through his acts is inviting non-democratic forces to interfere in the democratic system but the national institutions are capable of foiling such conspiracies, a PTI leader said.

PTI District President Ahmad Chattha while talking to newsmen stated that N-League has adopted a policy of confrontation among the national institutions and and wants to create anarchy in country.

If such situation persists in Pakistan, no election will take place next year as some non-democratic force may interfere and fold the democratic system or may bring an interim set-up, he warned.

“N-League wants Martial Law in country but this is not possible because all the Institution of Pakistan are well aware of their responsibility.