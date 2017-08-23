LAHORE - Prime Minister Shahid Haqqan Abbasi called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jattiumra yesterday.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar also joined the meeting wherein decision was taken to continue the CPEC, electricity and gas projects of the former Nawaz government with the same pace and zeal in order to see them completed in time for the benefit of the people.

The meeting also appreciated so-far-achieved completion of the CPEC and observed this mega billion dollars project will go a long way to contribute to the economy of the country. The meeting also discussed the present formation of the Federal Cabinet.

Sources stated that the participants also talked over the matters relating to the PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif as the next permanent President of the party and party’s proactive role in the election in NA-120 Lahore where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif has been fielded to face PTI’s Dr Yasmeen Rashid to win the seat vacated by the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court.

The Prime Minister also informed Nawaz Sharif about his meeting with the Parliamentarians of the party and others.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the Prime Minister at the airport on his arrival in the City.

High-officials of the Punjab government were also present on the occasion.