PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP) and ANP-W, two factions of the Pakhtun nationalist political party led by Asfandyar Wali Khan and his step mother Begum Nasim Wali Khan, respectively, on Tuesday announced reunification after having a formal meeting at Wali Bagh, Charsadda.

They vowed to promote philosophy of peace of Abdul Ghaffar Khan, known as Bacha Khan as well as advance the political struggle of his son, Abdul Wali Khan.

Keeping in view the prevailing political situation, both the factions agreed to remove their differences, get united and work for Pakhtun cause together.

In this connection, Asfandyar Wali along with his son Aimal Wali and Ameer Haider Khan Hoti met Begum Nasim Wali.

It was learnt that the younger generation of the family including Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Aimal Wali and Lawangeen, all the great grandsons of Bacha Khan and grandsons of Wali Khan played a key role in reunifying their elders.

A group photo of the family reunion showing Begum Nasim, Asfandyar, Haider Khan, Aimal Wali and Lawangeen went viral on social media soon after been released from official social media accounts of the party. Likewise, a communiqué jointly singed by Begum Nasim and Asfandyar Wali was issued from the central headquarter of the party, Bacha Khan Markaz, Peshawar, wherein the merger of the two parties was formally announced.

However, it was quickly followed by a press release of the central secretary general of the ANP Mian Iftikhar Hussain, who welcomed the reconciliation between Begum Nasim Wali Khan and Asfandyar Khan, but made it clear that Farid Khan Toofan, incumbent provincial president of the ANP-Wali, was not part of the deal. It shows that Farid Toofan was still not allowed to rejoin the ANP. He had been expelled from the party in 2005 with a ten year ban on his rejoining the ANP. The ban has expired, but still he is not allowed to rejoin the party.

Paying glowing tributes to the party founder Abdul Ghafar Khan and his son Abdul Wali Khan, they pledged to work for their philosophy of non violence and social services. The communiqué said that Bacha Khan and Wali Khan visited every village, house and hujra on the Pakhtun land to end enmities, feuds and rivalries among them and their efforts bore great results.

It further said that sometime back political differences had emerged between the ANP leaders due to which the party was divided in two factions. However, in view of the political situation, leaders of both the factions felt the need for ending their differences and getting reunited for promotion of the philosophy of peace of Bacha Khan and politics of Wali Khan, the document stated.

It added that efforts for reunifying both the faction proved successful. “Both the factions would now follow the same constitution, manifesto and programme of the party,” it stated.

It merits mentioning here that starting her political career in 1976 when her husband Wali Khan was in jail, Begum Nasim Wali Khan is a senior politician, however; her health condition does not allow her to remain active in politics.