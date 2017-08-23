Aseefa Bhutto Zardari daughter of Benazir Bhutto wished Begum Kulsoom Nawaz for her recovery from throat cancer.

Aseefa in her tweet today stated she and her family is hoping Kulsoom Nawaz recovers soon from the deadly disease.

Our family sends prayers to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz praying for her swift recovery — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) August 23, 2017

Yesterday, Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been diagnosed with stage-one throat cancer by British consultants, sources in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz confirmed.

However, the former first lady who left for London last week, will stay as PML-N candidate for NA-120 by-election, which is scheduled to take place on Sept 17.

The NA-120 seat had fallen vacant following Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case on July 28.

Although her cancer is at the elementary stage and curable through medicines, sources told The Nation that Kalsoom’s treatment and recovery will take two to three weeks, decreasing the chances of her active participation in the election campaign.



