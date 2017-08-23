CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan and Begum Naseem Wali Khan have decided to end their differences and to work together. The step is being taken to spread the political message and philosophy of Bacha Khan.

The Announcement was made at Wali Bagh yesterday.

Naseem Wali Khan, widow of late Abdul Wali Khan had difference with her step son over some political issues few years ago. After the meeting, both, Begum Wali Khan announced to merge her faction in central ANP.

According to sources, senior politician Amir Haider Khan Hoti, played an important role reconciliation of both factions.