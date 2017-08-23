LAHORE - Reacting to policy statement of the US President on Afghanistan, PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday said that the US President had better fight in Afghanistan if he really wanted to fight against terrorism.

Addressing a meeting of party workers at Bilawal House here, Zardari warned the American President stating that he (Trump) should know that he was dealing with Pakistan and not Afghanistan.

“Don’t threat us, Mr Trump. We are Pakistanis and Muslims”, he cautioned, adding if America wanted to keep count of his financial assistance to Pakistan, it would lose count when it came to counting the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

“The sacrifices of Pakistanis are far greater than those of the Americans,” he added.

Zardari said he felt the pain of Pakistan and that is why he remained awake till late at night to listen to the policy statement of Donald Trump.

The PPP chief also came down hard on the ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif whom he called a friend of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Nawaz did not appoint any lobbyist in America due to his friendship with Modi,” he said.

On Trump’s statement, Zardari said: “Whatever Nawaz Sharif wanted him (Trump) to state he said that”.

Zardari further said: “We have to save Pakistan with diplomacy and political sagacity”. He said that the political conduct of Nawaz Sharif was not such that he could complete his five-year term.

He, however, added that even a bad democracy was better than dictatorship. He said that he saved Nawaz government in 2014 for the sake of democracy.

Also, speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Asif Zardari never accepted US pressure during his presidential tenure.

“He (Zardari) was the one who got vacated the Salala Air base from the Americans. “It is only the PPP which can go eye ball to eye ball with the American President”, Bilawal remarked.

Earlier, talking about NA-120 by-election, Zardari said that it was the election of PPP and its workers and not of Faisal Mir alone. He asked party’s Lahore office-bearers to join the election campaign of PPP candidate from NA-120.

Meanwhile, leaders of PPP South Punjab office-bearers and workers called on PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore.

Those who called on with the two leaders included former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza, Gilani, former Governor Punjab and President PPP South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Ms. Natasha Doultana and other office-bearers from South Punjab.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood apprised the party leadership of the preparations for the visit of South Punjab by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

On this occasion, Asif Ali Zardari said that the current government had exploited South Punjab and farmers were suffering from faulty policy of the current government.

He said that the Nawaz government had targeted farmers and South Punjab.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instructed office-bearers to strengthen party in the region and work hard for party’s success in the next elections.

He said that he will visit every City and district of South Punjab and will meet people and party workers.