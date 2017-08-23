ABBOTTABAD: Police have recovered the body of a young boy drowned in River Jhelum to win alleged bet.

Ali Akbar from Gujranwala, was swept away by strong tide of water after he jumped into water at Kuneer Picnic Point near Kohalla Bridge on Friday evening for cash and a smart phone.

In a video emerged, Akbar can be seen standing on river bank and his friends insisting him to jump and cross the river. They can also be heard screaming for help as soon as teenager plunged into the river.

According to Bakot police station, the friends of boy have been arrested under section 322, identified as Talha, Zeeshan, Shoaib, Rahat and Osama were presented before local judge on Monday.

According to the police, his body was recovered from the river near Bnahal Patan area.

Police will hand over the dead body of the victim to his legal heirs after completing legal formalities.