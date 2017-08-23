ISLAMABAD:-Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting scheduled for Wednesday (today) has been postponed owing to the objections raised by the opposition on formation of the Council. The meeting has been rescheduled on August 28 and it has been decided to address the concerns of the Opposition and provinces during this period. According to the media reports, the decisions have been taken with the approval of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The decisions were of paramount significance in the prevailing situation.–Online