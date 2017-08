Chinese Embassy’s Deputy Chief Mission (DCM) Lijian Zhao visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) today.

The media wing of Pakistan military tweeted that Zhao praised Pakistan Army’s efforts for strengthening defence ties between both states.

Chinese DCM Lijian Zhao @zlj517 visited ISPR. Looks forward to continue strengthening Pak-China Friendship. pic.twitter.com/o5KRNXAFSW — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) August 23, 2017





ISPR looks forward to continue to strengthen Pakistan-China relations, DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor added.