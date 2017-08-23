MULTAN:- The Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have nailed two suspected terrorists, belonging to outlawed TTP during an intelligence-based raid here on Tuesday. According to CTD sources, the department got a tip-off about the presence of two terrorists in Awan Chowk area. Acting swiftly, a CTD team raided the hideout and caught the suspected terrorists by surprise. The lawmen arrested both the outlaws and recovered four hand grenades, four detonators, pistol, cash and other equipment being used in subversive acts.