HAFIZABAD-Panic gripped the city after four dacoits barged into the house of a trader in broad daylight here in Mohallah Hussainpura and made off with Rs450,000 and three tola gold jewellery.

According to Sheikh Muhammad Aamir, son of Sheikh Gulzar Ahmad, four dacoits barged into his house and held women hostage. They looted cash amounting to Rs450,000 and gold ornaments and went away. Police registered a case against the dacoits and launched investigation.

In the meanwhile, some burglars broken into the shop of a tailor, Ittefaq Hussain, in Kot Nakka village and made off with clothes worth thousands of rupees. Police registered a case and started investigation. However, no arrest has been made so far.

SHO SUSPENDED

DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul suspended Vanike Tarar Police SHO Inspector Ali Akbar Chattha over negligence and rise in theft, robbery and rustling incidents in his jurisdiction. The DPO also ordered him to report to District Police Lines.

Earlier, villagers in the Vanike Tarar Police precincts had protested against the SHO’s lethargy. They set the tyres ablaze and blocked Kolo-Khanpur Road for traffic.