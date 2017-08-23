Lahore: Robbers shot dead a man during a robbery in Harbanspura area of Lahore today and snatched Rs 0.2 million, confirmed by police officials.

Faisal was en-route to the cattle market along with the case to buy a sacrificial animal for Eid-ul-Azha when he encountered two alleged robbers.

It is claimed by police that robbers opened fire on him after the victim resisted the robbery and immediately fled the crime scene with cash. Faisal died on the spot.

The deceased’s body was shifted to local hospital. It has been informed by the family sources that Faisal was getting married after Eid-ul-Azha.