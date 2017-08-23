SIALKOT-The Punjab government’s E-Employment Centre has started working at Govt College for Women University (GCWU) Sialkot.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Director General Sajid Latif inaugurated the centre during a ceremony held at GCWU Sialkot. Vice Chancellor Farhat Saleemi was also present.

Addressing the participants, the PITB DG said that 10,000 suitable candidates have been selected purely on merit across the Punjab out of total 33,105 applications for the training of advanced skills at all the seven e-employment centers in Punjab.

He said that 344 candidates have been selected out of total 650 applications and their training has started at centre at Sialkot, the 7th in Punjab.

He said that the candidates having 16 years educational qualification could apply online for this training.

The DG added that the main purpose of establishing these centres across Punjab was to provide good job opportunities for the unemployed educated youth. He said total 40 such centres would be established across the Punjab for providing the proper guidance to the unemployed educated youth in the right direction towards the goal of good jobs.

He said that it was a revolutionary programme by the Punjab government which would bring down the graph of promoting the talent of the youth.

Addressing the participants, the said that the programme will generate 10,000 jobs annually under which the educated males and females could earn Rs40,000 to 80,000 per month easily. She pledged full cooperation on behalf of GCWU Sialkot for the success of the project. She also signed an MoU with the PITB officials in this regard.

MEETING: A delegation from Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday.

According to SCCI, the delegates discussed the matters of mutual interest with SCCI officials. They also highly hailed the unique export culture of Sialkot. On the occasion, the delegates Dr Cedric Aimal Edwin, Dr Ghulam Abbas and Dr Waseem A Khan assured their full cooperation regarding the up-gradation Sialkot’s export-oriented industries.