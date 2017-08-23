The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday issued a second show-cause notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over his failure to file response to an earlier notice in the contempt of court proceeding against him.

Imran Khan is facing the case over his scandalous remarks about the commission. The contempt petition was filed by PTI founding member Akbar Babar.

A full bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza is hearing the case.

In today’s hearing, PTI counsel Babar Awan said his client could not file the reply since written order of the commission were received just two days back on Monday (Aug 22).

At which, the Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan said the orders were issued on Aug 15.

The PTI lawyer raised questions over authority of the commission, saying that his client is contemplating to file appeal against ECP’s decision, and that the commission has no powers to hear the contempt of court case and issue notice to Imran Khan.

Akbar Babar also argued before the bench saying that Imran Khan humiliated institutions instead of admitting his wrongdoing.

The commission, meanwhile, issued a second show-cause notice to Imran Khan ordering him to submit his detailed response.

The case has been adjourned till Sept 14.

Earlier on August 10, ECP had issued first show-cause notice in the contempt of court case to Imran Khan, clarifying that it can take action against the contempt of court, as it is in ECP’s jurisdiction.

It is worth mentioning here that Imran Khan had earlier challenged ECP’s power to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him, and the commission had reserved its decision on July 25.