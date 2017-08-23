ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notice to Federal Commerce Minister Muhammad Pervaiz Malik today, on grounds of violation of rules and regulations for NA 120 by-poll.

Malik has been sent notice for running the electoral campaign of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, on the request of Pakistan Peoples’ Party candidate in the constituency.

It was alleged by the petitioner that Malik along with the local provincial and national legislators has been spending government exchequer in the election campaign.

Three days have been given to Malik to submit a response to the ECP's notice.

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Appellate Tribunal has rejected all appeals filed against the nomination papers of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz for the by-poll.

The candidacy of Begum Nawaz’s nomination papers was also challenged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on the grounds that she did not disclose her financial assets, including details of her Iqama (UAE work permit).

The by-election is to be held on September 18. The parliamentary seat had fallen vacant after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution in the Panama Papers case by the Supreme Court.