KARACHI - The Zilhaj moon was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan and the Eidul Azha would be observed on September 2. This was announced by Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Tuesday. Earlier, he chaired the meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee for the sighting of the Zilhaj moon. Later, Mufti Muneeb announced that there was no evidence of sighting of the Zilhaj moon from anywhere in the country.