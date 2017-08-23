KARACHI - The Zilhaj moon was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan and the Eidul Azha would be observed on September 2. This was announced by Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Tuesday. Earlier, he chaired the meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee for the sighting of the Zilhaj moon. Later, Mufti Muneeb announced that there was no evidence of sighting of the Zilhaj moon from anywhere in the country.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 23-Aug-2017 here.
Eidul Azha to be celebrated on Sept 2
