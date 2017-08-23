MULTAN-The Cattle Market Management Company declared on Tuesday that all eight cattle markets, including three permanent and five temporary ones, have been made functional in Multan district.

The Company Managing Director Rana Akhlaq Ahmad told media that the three permanent markets have been established in Balail, Luddan and Guggu areas while the five temporary ones in Mauza Samorana, Raam Kali, Khaad Factory Bypass and Old Shujabad Road areas. He said that all the markets would remain open round the clock and all facilities including shelter, cold drinking water, fodder, food points and seating areas places have been arranged for the animal traders and customers.

He further disclosed that CCTV cameras have been installed in all the markets in view of security of situation and separate control rooms have been set up at the MD office and inside the markets. He added that appropriate lighting arrangements have been made at the cattle markets while veterinary assistants have also been appointed. He further revealed that the livestock and dairy development department had set up its stalls in the markets from where the cattle traders could get medicines for their livestock for free. “Similarly, free Congo prevention kits will be offered to the traders and customers at all markets while all the animals entering markets will be screened,” he added.

He warned that no one would be allowed to set up illegal animal sale point in the city and strict legal action would be taken against those involved in this activity. He said that all sales points had been established out of city while check posts had also been set up for ensuring supply of healthy animals. He disclosed that all the animals were being sprayed while posters carrying information on Congo prevention had also been displayed in the city.

Commenting on post-Eid operation, he said that the Waste Management Company had been given the task to collect the remains of the animals from the city after eid. He added that the traffic police had also been instructed to issue alternate route, make parking arrangements and introduce traffic plan for each market.