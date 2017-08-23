SAHIWAL-The District Kissan Board staged a protest at Morr Sahiwal in favour of their demands and blocked GT Road for traffic here.
The protesting farmers were led by Kissan Board President Saeed Randhawa. They chanted slogans against the government and flayed its agriculture policies. They dispersed after being assured by Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Khichi of solution to their problems.
