WARBURTON-The Govt High School Warburton City (GHSW) has won International School Award (ISA) 2016-17 of the British Council.

The school management has termed it a great achievement. It said that the British Council had announced 35 ISA winners including GHS Warburton City out of 202 schools in Punjab province. The school had conducted seven international learning activities as per action plans approved by the British Council. The school shared four international learning activities with local partner schools of Pakistan while three activities with international partner schools.

According to the school management, Army Public School Multan Cantt, Garrison Academy School Gujranwala Cantt, GGHS Nathuwala, GGHS MC Nankana Sahib, GGHSS Tibba Sultanpur, GGHS Zarifshaheed, GGHS Chananpura, GMHS Sarai Alamgir are amongst the GHSW’s local partners. While the international partners include: Aino Number 2 Girls HS Kandahar Afghanistan, Tajarbawi Girls HS Harat Afghanistan, Sinebellawien Girls HS Mansoura Egypt, Saad Zeayda School Mitel Talkha Egypt and Teachers Training Centre Kathmandu Nepal.

Different learning activities performed by the school were: language of SAARC countries, national heroes, diversity among animals, intercultural harmony, importance of balanced diet and scientific innovations for better living. The school also performed a supplementary activity “Tourists’ Destinations” in addition in Egypt and Pakistan.

Nankana Sahib District Education Authority CEO Iftikhar Hassan Butt, DO (education) Rana Ehteshamul Haq, schools’ heads in Nankana district and people belonging to all walks of life congratulated GHSW Principal Javed Ashraf Shooka and ISA Coordinators - Khurram Latif and Zahoor Elahi on the achievement.

The GHSW principal expressed gratitude to all the ISA coordinators of international partner schools including Shaima Fergany (Egypt), Nasrin Obaidi (Afghanistan), Reema Norozy (Afghanistan), Adila Norozy (Afghanistan), Ahmad Lillah (Egypt) and Tulasi Prasad Dulal (Kathmandu).

The school’s students celebrated the achievement by dancing to the drums beat. They distributed sweets and biryani to students. They pledged to work with more enthusiasm in future.