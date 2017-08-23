Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has stopped four universities from admitting students in any degree program, owing to academic irregularities and mismanagement and after non-compliance despite constant reminders from HEC to fulfill the deficiencies.

These institutions include Preston Institute of Management Sciences and Technology (PIMSAT) Karachi, Imperial College of Business Studies Lahore, Global Institute Lahore, and Al-Khair University AJK. In addition to main campuses, their sub-campuses, branches or affiliated colleges are also not allowed to admit students at any level in any program.

Complying with directive of the Prime Minister, HEC Review Panels visited universities in 2016 across the country for review of quality assurance and governance practices.

Universities whose report was not satisfactory were asked to fulfill the deficiencies, however these institutions have still not complied despite reminders and, therefore, have been asked to stop admitting students in all of their academic programs.

It is worth-mentioning that HEC regularly issues parent and student alerts in national and regional newspapers as well as through social media, warning the public to check from HEC website the list of recognized institutions as well as accredited programs.

The students are continuously warned that HEC will not attest degrees or certificates obtained from such universities or institutes claiming their affiliation.