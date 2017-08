Islamabad: At Benazir International Airport in Islamabad, Airport Security Forces (ASF) has recovered 618 grams of high quality ice heroin worth crore that was to be smuggled to Dubai today.

During the operation in EK-613 flight the security forces confiscated the drug and arrested Adnan, son of Sarfraz who was later handed over to police for the further investigation.

Moreover, against the suspect a case has also been launched.