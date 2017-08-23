Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wished good health recovery to Kalsoom Nawaz.

I wish her the best as she fights this disease and pray she wins her battle against cancer. https://t.co/6XpFpiZa2d — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 23, 2017





In a tweet, Khan stated that he wish her best as she fighting with cancer. Khan also prayed that may Ms. Sharif wins her battle against this disease.

Yesterday, Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been diagnosed with stage-one throat cancer by British consultants, sources in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz confirmed.



However, the former first lady who left for London last week, will stay as PML-N candidate for NA-120 by-election, which is scheduled to take place on Sept 17.

The NA-120 seat had fallen vacant following Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case on July 28.

Although her cancer is at the elementary stage and curable through medicines, sources told The Nation that Kalsoom’s treatment and recovery will take two to three weeks, decreasing the chances of her active participation in the election campaign.