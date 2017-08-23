A huge fire broke out at Islamabad's Sector H/9 Sasta Bazaar as it affected number of shops and stalls today.

According to media reports, five fire fighter vehicles have reached to sight to control the fire. The police has stated that almost 10 stalls were completely burnt by the blaze.

According to CDA Islamabad, garbage near the bazaar was set on fire which spread quickly and engulfed the shops nearby. Announcements are being made that shopekeepers should extract their goods and leave the market.

The bazaar was closed today, CDA official today. There are around 250 stalls in this section.